Covid-19: Pakistan's virus caseload tops 1 million mark

New daily cases mark first time the country reported less than 2,000 cases in a day after almost one week.

With the detection of 1,425 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Pakistan's overall infection tally on Friday crossed the 1 million mark amid the fourth wave of the pandemic, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, the country's overall caseload since the beginning of the pandemic last year currently stood at 1,000,034, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new daily cases marked the first time that the country reported less than 2,000 new cases in a day after almost one week's time, the NCOC's data showed.

The Centre said that the Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 362,182 confirmed cases, followed by Punjab province with 351,707 infections.

A total of 22,939 people have so far died of the disease nationwide, the NCOC said, adding that 2,525 people are in critical condition.

The country currently has 53,623 active cases while 923,472 others have recovered from the disease.

Pakistan is currently facing the challenge of the surging fourth wave with the Delta variant spreading across all provinces.

According to a recently conducted survey in Karachi, almost 100 per cent of new Covid-19 cases being detected in the city are of the Delta variant.