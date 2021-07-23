Covid-19: Pakistan's virus caseload tops 1 million mark
New daily cases mark first time the country reported less than 2,000 cases in a day after almost one week.
With the detection of 1,425 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Pakistan's overall infection tally on Friday crossed the 1 million mark amid the fourth wave of the pandemic, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.
According to the NCOC, the country's overall caseload since the beginning of the pandemic last year currently stood at 1,000,034, Xinhua news agency reported.
The new daily cases marked the first time that the country reported less than 2,000 new cases in a day after almost one week's time, the NCOC's data showed.
The Centre said that the Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 362,182 confirmed cases, followed by Punjab province with 351,707 infections.
A total of 22,939 people have so far died of the disease nationwide, the NCOC said, adding that 2,525 people are in critical condition.
The country currently has 53,623 active cases while 923,472 others have recovered from the disease.
Pakistan is currently facing the challenge of the surging fourth wave with the Delta variant spreading across all provinces.
According to a recently conducted survey in Karachi, almost 100 per cent of new Covid-19 cases being detected in the city are of the Delta variant.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan's virus caseload tops 1...
New daily cases mark first time the country reported less than 2,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines orders kids back indoors...
Tighter capacity limits on indoor dining, beauty salons and religious ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid variant probable this year, top French...
New variant may arrive during the winter, says head of government's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney outbreak a national emergency as ...
New Zealand announces suspension of travel bubble between the two... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Opening ceremony starts under Covid...
The ceremony is taking place before just a few hundred officials and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
Firms are looking to recruit a contingent workforce to have... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: NCM predicts rainy, cloudy weekend...
Rainfall was recorded over many parts of the country early on Friday... READ MORE
-
News
ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow
Results will be available on the official website of the Council. READ MORE
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
22 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages