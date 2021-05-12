- EVENTS
Covid-19: Pakistan's death toll breaches 19,000 mark
3,084 people tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours
Pakistan on Tuesday crossed another grim milestone as the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country exceeded 19,000.
Citing the data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), The News International reported that 3,084 people tested Covid-19 positive during the last 24 hours after 38,883 tests were conducted, taking the total caseload to 864,577.
With additional 113 deaths, the countrywide death toll has reached 19,106. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is 78,959 and the positivity ratio stands at 7.93 per cent.
In a province-wise breakdown, Punjab remains the most affected province with the highest number of deaths -- 9,125, The News International reported.
Around 4,750 deaths have been reported from the Sindh province, over 3,600 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 716 from Islamabad, 253 from Balochistan, 508 from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and 107 from Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)
