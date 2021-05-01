- EVENTS
Covid-19: Pakistan to reduce inbound flights by 80 per cent
The authority took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced a reduction in inbound international flights in its latest bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the authority said, "In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May."
International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20 per cent during this period, it added.
In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May. International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20% during this period. pic.twitter.com/wEQDqpkQpd— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 1, 2021
Travellers to Pakistan are required to follow Covid protocols across the board, including presenting a negative RT-PCR test result with a validity of no more than 72 hours old.
They will need to submit to a rapid antigen test upon arrival. Those who test negative will need to undergo 10 days of self-quarantine at home. Positive cases will be transferred to a self-paid facility where they will quarantine for 10 days.
The revised air travel plan will be effective from midnight on May 5 till midnight on May 20.
A review of the decision will be carried out on May 18 to determine next steps.
