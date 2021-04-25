- EVENTS
Covid-19: Pakistan to get 3 million vaccine doses from China next month
Country is offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50.
Pakistan will import more coronavirus vaccines made by China's CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) next month, equivalent to 3 million doses, the minister in charge for Covid-19 operations said on Tuesday.
Earlier, Pakistan said it is offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow, and last month the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public.
The first round saw the sale of the two-shot Russian Sputnik V to the general public for about 12,000 Pakistani rupees ($80) for a pack of two doses.
