Covid-19: Pakistan reports major decrease in daily cases
There were 735 new infections in the last 24 hours, which marked the lowest single-day spike since October 25 last year.
Pakistan has continued to report major decreases in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said.
In its latest update, the NCOC said there were 735 new infections in the last 24 hours, which marked the lowest single-day spike since October 25 last year when 707 cases were registered, Xinhua news agency reported.
The NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said the total tally of confirmed cases has risen to 956,392 in the country, including 901,985 recoveries.
According to the NCOC, 23 more patients lost their lives also in the same period, raising the overall death toll to 22,254.
Pakistan's eastern Punjab province is the worst-hit region with 346,036 infections, followed by the southern Sindh province which reported 336,507 cases in total.
The Covid positivity rate stands currently at 1.78 per cent in Pakistan as the country continues to inoculate its population in efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, according to the NCOC.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan reports major decrease in...
There were 735 new infections in the last 24 hours, which marked the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Kerala allows bodies of Covid victims to...
While Covid cases have declined in many parts of India, Kerala... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Could your face mask detect Covid-19?
In the new study, scientists were able to re-create the cell parts... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: 12 Covid-19 patients die in Assam hospital ...
The oxygen saturation levels of all the patients who died were below... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Full list of countries vaccinating ...
Some countries have already started vaccinating children, while other ... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE, Israel pledge to build on Abraham Accords
Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai gold prices drop: 24K falls to Dh213 per...
Gold set for biggest monthly drop since 2016. READ MORE
-
Americas
Scores dead as record-breaking heat wave grips...
At least 134 people have died suddenly since Friday in the Vancouver... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched