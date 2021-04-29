- EVENTS
Covid-19: Pakistan may cut inbound flights before Eid
The NCOC recommended a reduction of up to 80 per cent of inbound flights.
Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has recommended a reduction in inbound international flights in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19.
During an NCOC meeting chaired by Asad Umar, Pakistan’s Minister for Development and Planning, it was decided to curtail international flights from May 5 to 20, Dawn reported on Thursday.
NNI News reported that the NCOC has recommended up to 80 per cent reduction in inbound flights to Pakistan. However, a final decision is likely to be issued by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority soon.
The flight schedule will be reviewed again by NCOC on May 18 for any alteration.
The secretary of aviation will chair a session on Friday to discuss the requests made by the foreign airlines to increase the number of flights to Pakistan.
NNI said an airline from the UAE has requested the highest number of flights to Pakistan, whereas the other countries that sought permission for enhanced flight operations include Turkey, Hungary and the UK.
The NCOC directives came a day after the Aviation Division summoned an important session to mull over increasing the number of international flight operations.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
