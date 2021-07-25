Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan makes vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel

APP/Islamabad
Filed on July 25, 2021
A general view of the check-in area at the Islamabad international airport.

(Reuters)

The new rule will come into effect from August 1.


Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that a Covid-19 vaccination certificate is now mandatory for domestic air travel, and urged the public to get vaccinated by July 31 in order to avoid any inconvenience.

The authority took to Twitter to announce the restriction aimed at encouraging Covid-19 vaccination.

The NCOC tweet mentioned that from August 1, a Covid-19 vaccination certificate will be mandatory for domestic air travel.

"Get yourself vaccinated by July 31 and get a vaccination certificate to avoid any inconvenience," it further said.




