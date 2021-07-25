Covid-19: Pakistan makes vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel

The new rule will come into effect from August 1.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that a Covid-19 vaccination certificate is now mandatory for domestic air travel, and urged the public to get vaccinated by July 31 in order to avoid any inconvenience.

31 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 24, 2021

"Get yourself vaccinated by July 31 and get a vaccination certificate to avoid any inconvenience," it further said.