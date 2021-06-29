Covid-19: Pakistan eases restrictions, allows vaccinated people to attend indoor activities

NCOC issued new guidelines on Monday.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) - combatting the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country - on Monday decided to reduce restrictions imposed for limiting the virus spread during the third wave - allowing vaccinated individuals to attend indoor activities with a limited capacity.

The NCOC special session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan. SAPM Health Dr Faisal Sultan also participated the meeting.

The Forum took stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country and decided to allow business centres to remain open until 10 pm whereas essential businesses including petrol pumps, medical stores etc would be allowed to open 24/7.

The revised guidelines would come into force from July 1, 2021 - subject to review on July 27.

The authority allowed outdoor dining along with indoor dining with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Indoor dining would be open to only vaccinated individuals.

The forum directed that the hotel and restaurant management should devise a plan to check vaccination certificates of individuals entering into their premises.

Under the new guidelines, outdoor and indoor weddings are also allowed, with outdoor wedding ceremonies limited to 400 people.

Moreover, for indoor dining up to 200 vaccinated people would be only able to attend the indoor wedding ceremony.

NCOC also decided to allow reopening of cinemas and shrines with strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

The forum maintained a ban on all indoor cultural, religious, and musical gatherings.

Ban on contact sports activities particularly wrestling, boxing martial arts etc would also remain. However, vaccinated persons were permitted indoor gym facility.

All public and private departments were allowed 100 per cent staff on duty with routine working hours schedule.

Public transport and railway services have been allowed with 70 per cent passenger capacity.

The forum maintained that a separate policy would be issued for tourism sector.