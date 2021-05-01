Covid-19: Over 90 crammed into two-storey home, many show virus symptoms

Police probing probable case of human smuggling.

Police found over 90 people crammed not a two-storey home in Houston, Texas on Friday, with many showing symptoms of Covid.

According to the New York Times, police arrived on the scene on Friday after a tip of a possible kidnapping and are investigating it as a probable case of human smuggling.

According to Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards of the Houston Police Department, some reported Covid symptoms including fever and the inability to taste or smell and will need testing.

“This is obviously not something we see often, but it is disturbing,” the chief said, adding that the scene struck him as “more of a smuggling thing and not a trafficking thing.”

Officials are working to determine how many of the people inside the home were smuggling victims. They have also brought food into the home after those inside told officials they hadn’t eaten “in a while.”

Investigators from the Department of Homeland Security were on the scene to evaluate the possibility of human smuggling, Chief Edwards added.