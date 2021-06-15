Covid-19: Over 450,000 in Saudi Arabia apply for Haj 2021
Haj will be limited to 60,000 citizens and residents this year.
More than 450,000 people have registered for the upcoming Haj, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah.
Around 60 per cent of applicants are males and the rest females.
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and residents only due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has set a maximum limit of 60,000 participants this year.
# | #__ 450 24 .— (@HajMinistry) June 15, 2021
#_1442#_ pic.twitter.com/35ErLTWldo
Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised from the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part.
Three Haj packages have been announced by the ministry. The first category costs 12,113 riyals; the second is priced at 14,381 riyals and the third — and most expensive — costs 16,560 riyals before taxes.
