- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Over 4.4m vaccine doses wasted in India
Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Punjab topped the list.
Even as India battles the Covid-19 crisis, and tens of millions of people hope to get vaccinated, a whopping 4.4 million doses of the vaccine were wasted in a few states including Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Punjab.
An official response to a Right to Information (RTI) plea, according to NDTV, revealed that out of the 100 million doses used across the country by April 11, at least 4.4 million were wasted.
Tamil Nadu topped the list, accounting for 12.1 per cent of the total wastage. It was followed by Haryana (9.74 per cent), Punjab (8.12 per cent), Manipur (7.8 per cent) and Telangana (7.55 per cent).
But there was zero wastage of the vaccine in several other states including Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa, Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar islands.
Rajesh Bhushan, the union health secretary, had recently pointed out that the problem was lack of better planning, not a shortage of vaccine doses. The Indian government has been supplying vaccines for the bigger states for four days in one lot, and replenishing supplies on the fourth and fifth days.
For smaller states, vaccines are provided in lots for seven to eight days and replenished later.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Over 4.4m vaccine doses wasted in India
Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Punjab topped the list. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80%...
Getting to 80 per cent would imply adding nearly 130 countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Mumbai Police seize 2,200...
The vials were seized and the FDA would supply them to hospitals. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Telangana imposes night curfew to ...
The curfew will be in force from 9pm till 5am the next day. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day