Covid-19: Oman to suspend travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Oman has suspended travel from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh until further notice, Oman News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee to curb the spread of novel coronavirus Covid-19.
In a statement issued today, the following decisions were announced:
- Ban on passengers travelling from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh or transiting through these three countries during the last 14 days. This will come into effect starting at 6pm on April 24, 2021, until further notice.
- Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to enter shops and commercial establishments. Commercial institutions must comply with this, and shops, restaurants and cafes, need to reduce capacity to 50 per cent of its capacity with legal action to be taken against violators.
April 21, 2021
- Distant learning to continue for all students in public and private schools and institutions of higher education - with the exception of Grade 12 and students who must be present for practical exams, such as students of College of Medicine and Health Sciences and students of vocational training. This decision is subject to review as the pandemic situation evolves.
The Supreme Committee urges all relevant authorities to seek the help of volunteers to monitor compliance and implementation of decisions, particularly in centers, shops, markets, restaurants and cafes.
