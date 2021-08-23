Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman to allow entry to vaccine certificate holders

Reuters/Muscat
Filed on August 23, 2021
AFP file photo

The country's aviation authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned.


Oman will allow anyone holding a Covid-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from September 1, the country's civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday.

The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.




