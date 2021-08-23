Covid-19: Oman to allow entry to vaccine certificate holders
The country's aviation authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned.
Oman will allow anyone holding a Covid-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from September 1, the country's civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday.
The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.
