Covid-19: Oman lifts entry ban on Singapore and Brunei

Oman's civil aviation authority said on Friday in a tweet that it has removed Singapore and Brunei from its entry-ban list of countries.

The United Kingdom, Tunisia, India, Iran and Pakistan are among those to stay on the banned countries list.

The authority added that exceptions for citizens, diplomatic personas and health workers and their families are still in place.