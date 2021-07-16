Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman lifts entry ban on Singapore and Brunei

Reuters/Muscat
Filed on July 16, 2021

(Agencies file)

United Kingdom, Tunisia, India, Iran and Pakistan remain on list of banned countries.


Oman's civil aviation authority said on Friday in a tweet that it has removed Singapore and Brunei from its entry-ban list of countries.

The United Kingdom, Tunisia, India, Iran and Pakistan are among those to stay on the banned countries list.

Only vaccinated flyers can board domestic flights

The authority added that exceptions for citizens, diplomatic personas and health workers and their families are still in place.




