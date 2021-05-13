- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Oman ends night curfew, orders overnight trading ban
Shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am
Oman will end a nightly curfew on Saturday designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, but shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am, the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus said.
The Gulf state had banned the movement of people and vehicles between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. on May 8 and also banned commercial activity during the day, which will be permitted.
New daily cases of the virus have risen in Oman since the start of the year, but in recent weeks have begun to fall.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman ends night curfew, orders trading...
Shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Son's farewell song to dying mum moves...
Indian doctor's note about the incident in a Covid ward goes viral on ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK 'anxious' about Indian variant
Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies due to meet later today to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: 55,611 doses administered in 24 hours
The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Elbow bumps replace hugs...
Most families and bachelors are celebrating at home without... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman ends night curfew, orders trading...
Shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Want to buy a new car, show your parking...
Ahmedabad municipal corporation move aimed at discouraging people... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: 55,611 doses administered in 24 hours
The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers