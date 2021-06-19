Covid-19: Oman announces new ban on movement, commercial activities

The decision goes into effect from tomorrow, June 20.

The Sultanate of Oman on Saturday issued fresh restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The decision includes a ban on the movement of individuals and vehicles as well as the closing of all public places and commercial activities, from 8pm until 4am.

The state news agency noted that the decision would go into effect, starting from the evening of Sunday, June 20, and be in place until further notice.

The decision excludes home deliveries as well as exempted activities and categories announced during previous curfews.

Authorities confirmed that all health sector institutions, led by the Ministry of Health, would continue to implement the national plan for Covid-19 vaccination, and urged all eligible people to take the vaccine to protect themselves and their families.