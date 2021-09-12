Covid-19: NY hospital pauses some services as staff quit
30 people have resigned from Lewis County General Hospital since the vaccine mandate was announced last month
An upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies later this month, in part because of employee resignations over a requirement they be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Six maternity staff members resigned from Lewis County General Hospital during the past week, worsening an existing staff shortage, the Watertown Daily Times reported. The department has seven other unvaccinated employees who also could decide to leave, hospital officials said.
“The number of resignations received leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies at Lewis County General Hospital,” Chief Executive Gerald Cayer said at a news conference on Friday. “It is my hope that the (state) Department of Health will work with us in pausing the service rather than closing the maternity department.”
Services also may have to be curtailed in five other departments if staff members resign rather than be vaccinated by the state’s September 27 deadline for healthcare workers, authorities said.
Cayer said 30 people have resigned since the vaccine mandate was announced last month, most of whom held clinical positions like nurses, therapists and technicians. Thirty others have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, he said.
“Essential health services are not at risk because of the mandate,” Cayer said. “The mandate ensures we will have a healthy workforce and we are not responsible for (causing Covid-19) transmission in or out of our facilities.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: NY hospital pauses some services as...
30 people have resigned from Lewis County General Hospital since the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
UAE will now allow entry of all residents, who are fully vaccinated... READ MORE
-
World
Covid-19: Qatar to give vaccine booster doses to...
The booster dose will be given to those who had their second dose of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: China pledges 3 million vaccine shots...
About 23 million Vietnamese students started a new school year... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai think tank to represent Arab world through...
Fiker Institute rolls out six research programmes, divided into both... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Public transport bounces back from Covid-19
Dubai saw its highest daily public transport ridership since the... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of future...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road