Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: NRI businessman sets up Dh7.5m fund to help victims

Web Report
Filed on June 10, 2021
Picture retrieved from Twitter

He said the fund will be distributed among the deserving people immediately.


A non-resident Indian businessman has set up a Rs150 million (Dh7.5 million) fund for his compatriots affected by Covid-19.

Gulf-based RP Group chairman Dr B. Ravi Pillai announced that the money will be spent for Malayalees affected by Covid-19, including expatriates.

According to local media reports, Pillai said the fund will be distributed among the deserving people immediately. He said Dh2.5 million will be distributed through Norka Roots among the expatriates who are struggling for the marriage of their daughters.

The RP Foundation will use Dh5 million to offer financial assistance to families facing severe financial crisis due to Covid-19, those finding it difficult to cover their medical expenses and financially strained widows.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210606&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609395&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 