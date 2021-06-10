Covid-19: NRI businessman sets up Dh7.5m fund to help victims
He said the fund will be distributed among the deserving people immediately.
A non-resident Indian businessman has set up a Rs150 million (Dh7.5 million) fund for his compatriots affected by Covid-19.
Gulf-based RP Group chairman Dr B. Ravi Pillai announced that the money will be spent for Malayalees affected by Covid-19, including expatriates.
According to local media reports, Pillai said the fund will be distributed among the deserving people immediately. He said Dh2.5 million will be distributed through Norka Roots among the expatriates who are struggling for the marriage of their daughters.
The RP Foundation will use Dh5 million to offer financial assistance to families facing severe financial crisis due to Covid-19, those finding it difficult to cover their medical expenses and financially strained widows.
