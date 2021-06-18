Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Now, fully vaccinated passengers to Mumbai can skip quarantine

Staff Report/Mumbai
Filed on June 18, 2021

India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express tweets notice on Friday.


In another breather to fully vaccinated passengers, Air India Express has announced that international passengers arriving in Mumbai can now seek exemption from institutional quarantine.

India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express on Friday tweeted a poster that read: “ Are you fully vaccinated? International passengers arriving in Mumbai can seek exemption from institutional quarantine if they have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

The tweet further added: “ All you need to do: Produce both the vaccine certificates and a self-declaration form.”

See Air Suvidha form here.

The rule is applicable to passengers whose destination is Mumbai and not for transit passengers, the airline stated.

For all other international passengers flying to Mumbai from other airlines, the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, state that they have to undertake a mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.




