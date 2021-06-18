Covid-19: Now, fully vaccinated Air India Express passengers to Mumbai can skip quarantine

India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express tweets announcement on Friday.

In another breather to fully vaccinated passengers, Air India Express has announced that international passengers arriving in Mumbai can now seek exemption from institutional quarantine.

India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express on Friday tweeted a poster that read: “ Are you fully vaccinated? International passengers arriving in Mumbai can seek exemption from institutional quarantine if they have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

The tweet further added: “ All you need to do: Produce both the vaccine certificates and a self-declaration form.”

See Air Suvidha form here.

#FlyWithIX : An important information for passengers traveling to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8DPTZaVgYe — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) June 18, 2021

The rule is applicable to passengers whose destination is Mumbai and not for transit passengers, the airline stated.

For all other international passengers flying to Mumbai from other airlines, the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, state that they have to undertake a mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.