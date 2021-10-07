Covid-19: No quarantine in Abu Dhabi for travellers from 82 countries

The new green list comes into effect from October 8.

Abu Dhabi announced an updated green list of countries, regions and territories on Thursday.

The new list will come into effect from Friday morning. Travellers from these countries can directly enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine, it was announced on Thursday.

With the new additions, the list contains 82 countries. Here is the complete list:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burma

Burundi

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Comoros

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Russia

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uzbekistan