Covid-19: No quarantine in Abu Dhabi for travellers from 82 countries
The new green list comes into effect from October 8.
Abu Dhabi announced an updated green list of countries, regions and territories on Thursday.
The new list will come into effect from Friday morning. Travellers from these countries can directly enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine, it was announced on Thursday.
With the new additions, the list contains 82 countries. Here is the complete list:
Albania
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burma
Burundi
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Comoros
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Iceland
Indonesia
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Mauritius
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Russia
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uzbekistan
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pfizer asks US to allow shots for kids...
If regulators give the go-ahead, reduced-dose kids’ shots could ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No quarantine in Abu Dhabi for travellers from 82 ...
The new green list comes into effect from October 8. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Residents embrace gradual return to...
Students are back in schools, employees have returned to offices and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India to reopen for tourists from...
Country had been closed for over a year due to the pandemic READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No quarantine in Abu Dhabi for travellers from 82 ...
The new green list comes into effect from October 8. READ MORE
-
Business
UAE will play a pioneering role in launching...
The UAE will play a pioneering role in creating and launching a true... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Private schools to return to in-person...
Certain individuals are exempt from the decision READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India to reopen for tourists from...
Country had been closed for over a year due to the pandemic READ MORE
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?