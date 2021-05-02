- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Nigeria restricts passengers from India, Brazil, Turkey over virus
Travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries,
Nigeria will ban entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in those three nations, health authorities said on Sunday.
The travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries, the presidential steering committee on Covid-19 said in a statement.
"These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries," the statement said.
Nigerians and permanent residents who have been in those countries in the last 14 days will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week in a government-approved facility on arrival, it said.
All passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather then the previous 96 hours period.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has reported just over 165,000 cases of the coronavirus and 2,063 deaths since the virus first emerged in China at the end of 2019.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Nigeria restricts passengers from India,...
Travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Court urges government action ...
The court said it would start punishing government officials for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Jordan detects three cases of Indian...
Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Record 3,689 deaths, 3,92,488 ...
India's total case load now stands at 19.56 million with 215,542... READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan reports in KT inspired this little boy to ...
After reading the kid’s fasting section, Zaydan Nusrat said he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,847 cases, 1,791 recoveries, 2...
More than 44.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Dubai Police arrest 177 beggars since beginning...
Beggars also double up as thieves, pickpockets, say police. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid Crisis: Bodies overwhelm the funeral...
Shortage of men and resources driving up cost of funerals. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day