Covid-19: Nigeria gets $400 million in World Bank financing for vaccines
The bank said the money would ensure that the government can vaccinate 51% of its population within two years.
Nigeria got approval on Friday for $400 million in World Bank financing to procure and deploy Covid-19 vaccinations, the bank said in a statement.
The World Bank board of directors signed off on the financing, provided via the International Development Association, which it said would enable Africa's most populous nation to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for 40 million people, some 18 per cent of its population, and support vaccine deployment to 110 million people.
In a statement, the bank said the money would ensure that the government can vaccinate 51 per cent of its population within two years and "avoid the dreadful consequences of another lockdown that left in its wake an economic toll the country is still grappling with."
The government last month said that around 20 per cent of workers in Nigeria had lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19.
Nigeria has administered some five million vaccine doses to its 200 million citizens, and is in the midst of deploying millions more doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca shots received through the COVAX scheme aimed at providing vaccines to developing countries.
It also has 1.12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that it purchased through an African Union programme and is also scheduled to receive 7.7 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine via COVAX.
As of October 1, Nigeria had recorded 205,779 confirmed cases and 2,721 deaths from the virus.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: California to require vaccines for...
But first the US FDA must fully approve inoculations for their age... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India announces tests, 10-day...
In response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the UK. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 69,082 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Over 20 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Somalia opens nation’s first...
Country has nearly 20,000 confirmed cases READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Epic fireworks cap off Day 1 of...
Khaleej Times brought you all the action on the first Expo day... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits UAE...
UAE Vice-President is the first visitor to the architectural marvel READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan pavilion records 8,000...
The pavilion is divided into 8 key spaces where visitors can... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm 'Shaheen' expected to hit...
NCM monitoring tropical situation, urges public to follow official... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony