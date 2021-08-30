Covid-19: New Zealand's Auckland to stay in lockdown for two more weeks
Restrictions in Northland will be eased to alert level 3.
New Zealand's largest city Auckland will stay under an alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
Addressing a news conference, Ardern said restrictions in Northland - a region on the northern-most tip of the country bordering Auckland - will be eased to alert level 3, effective midnight on Thursday, from level 4.
