Covid-19: New Zealand's Auckland to stay in lockdown for two more weeks

Reuters/Wellington
Filed on August 30, 2021

(Reuters file)

Restrictions in Northland will be eased to alert level 3.


New Zealand's largest city Auckland will stay under an alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Addressing a news conference, Ardern said restrictions in Northland - a region on the northern-most tip of the country bordering Auckland - will be eased to alert level 3, effective midnight on Thursday, from level 4.




