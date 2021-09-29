Covid-19: New Zealand reports most new cases in a month
Auckland remains under lockdown although officials have eased some restrictions.
New Zealand is reporting 45 new local cases of the coronavirus, the most in nearly a month as an outbreak in Auckland continues to grow.
Auckland remains under lockdown although officials have eased some restrictions since the outbreak began last month.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Wednesday that people need to keep steady as officials continue efforts to tamp down the outbreak.
Officials say some of the cases have been spreading among homeless people living in transitional housing, a group that may be more reluctant than most to seek health services.
About 64 per cent of New Zealanders have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. (AP)
