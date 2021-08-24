Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand reports 41 new virus cases

Reuters/Wellington
Filed on August 24, 2021
AFP

Total number of infections in the country reach 148.


New Zealand recorded 41 new Covid 19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 148, the Director General of Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference.

Of the new cases, 38 are in Auckland and three in the capital Wellington.




