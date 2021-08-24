Covid-19: New Zealand reports 41 new virus cases
Total number of infections in the country reach 148.
New Zealand recorded 41 new Covid 19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 148, the Director General of Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference.
Of the new cases, 38 are in Auckland and three in the capital Wellington.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand reports 41 new virus cases
Total number of infections in the country reach 148. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai flights: GDRFA confirms extension of...
Expats who meet these conditions will have their visas extended, with ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Visa on arrival suspended for some with US,...
Etihad support staff confirms in tweet on Monday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oman to allow entry to vaccine certificate ...
The country's aviation authority said it had dropped a list of... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Write a letter to your future self, get it...
The initiative is part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand reports 41 new virus cases
Total number of infections in the country reach 148. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Visit visa holders take third-...
Agents say the facility has been extended to visit visa and entry... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only in-person learning at Dubai schools from...
All you need to know: Covid vaccination not mandatory; school buses... READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
News
UAE: Over 100 families in Ajman get free fuel
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school