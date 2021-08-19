Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: New Zealand cases jump to 21; origin of outbreak identified

Reuters/Wellington
Filed on August 19, 2021

(Reuters file)

There were 11 new cases in the last 24 hours.


New Zealand's Covid-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent Sydney returnee.

There were 11 new cases in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference.

Ardern said genome sequencing revealed the current positive cases were a close match to a returnee from Sydney who arrived on a flight on August 7




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210814&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819565&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 