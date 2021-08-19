Covid-19: New Zealand cases jump to 21; origin of outbreak identified
There were 11 new cases in the last 24 hours.
New Zealand's Covid-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent Sydney returnee.
There were 11 new cases in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference.
Ardern said genome sequencing revealed the current positive cases were a close match to a returnee from Sydney who arrived on a flight on August 7
