Covid-19: New walk-in test centre opens in Al Quoz for workers

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 23, 2021
File photo

Facility that opens even on weekends can collect and test 500 samples every day


A new, first-of-its-kind walk-in Covid-19 testing centre for blue-collar workers has been opened opposite Al Quoz Mall in Al Quoz industrial area. It can collect and test up to 500 samples every day.

The Right Health healthcare organisation launched the sample collection facility on August 18.

Blue-collar workers can avail of the service at the new centre for Dh100, said Dr Sanjay Paithankar, managing director of the Right Health Group. “The walk-in centre will remain open from 8am to 8pm, including weekends, and we can collect 500 samples every day,” he said. “We are already collecting 100 samples approximately daily,” he added.

“Prior booking is not needed and test reports are issued in 10 to 12 hours. Urgent results are available in six hours at a nominal cost,” pointed out Dr Paithankar. The centre also offers special discounts to companies that require bulk RT-PCR testing facilities.

Dr Paithankar hoped that two more such facilities will open soon in Jebel Ali and Sonapur. “We have 63 medical facilities offering quality healthcare at an affordable cost to the lower and mid-market segment of the population in the UAE. In these medical centres, we see 3,000 patients and conduct 1,500 lab tests every month,” he explained.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for over ten years. For Khaleej Times, she covers NRI affairs, civil aviation, and immigration issues among other things. She completed her BA in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008 and is currently pursuing her MA in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media at the American University in Dubai. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves food, and is mom to an over-enthusiastic Labrador retriever. Tweet at her @shootsprintrite.




