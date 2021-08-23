Covid-19: New walk-in test centre opens in Al Quoz for workers

Facility that opens even on weekends can collect and test 500 samples every day

A new, first-of-its-kind walk-in Covid-19 testing centre for blue-collar workers has been opened opposite Al Quoz Mall in Al Quoz industrial area. It can collect and test up to 500 samples every day.

The Right Health healthcare organisation launched the sample collection facility on August 18.

Blue-collar workers can avail of the service at the new centre for Dh100, said Dr Sanjay Paithankar, managing director of the Right Health Group. “The walk-in centre will remain open from 8am to 8pm, including weekends, and we can collect 500 samples every day,” he said. “We are already collecting 100 samples approximately daily,” he added.

“Prior booking is not needed and test reports are issued in 10 to 12 hours. Urgent results are available in six hours at a nominal cost,” pointed out Dr Paithankar. The centre also offers special discounts to companies that require bulk RT-PCR testing facilities.

Dr Paithankar hoped that two more such facilities will open soon in Jebel Ali and Sonapur. “We have 63 medical facilities offering quality healthcare at an affordable cost to the lower and mid-market segment of the population in the UAE. In these medical centres, we see 3,000 patients and conduct 1,500 lab tests every month,” he explained.

