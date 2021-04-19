Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: New India-Dubai travel PCR test rules announced

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 19, 2021

(Reuters)

The report must also include a QR code which is linked to the original report.

Starting April 22, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai must hold a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate that’s issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample, the Air India Express airline announced on Monday.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

Passengers must also ensure that the date and time of sample collection, as well as the result date and time, are accurate, the airline said in a tweet.

The certificate should either be in English or Arabic, and should be issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination, from where the passenger is travelling.

The report must also include a QR code which is linked to the original report, so that it could be verified by the airline, as well as by authorities in Dubai.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210421&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429789&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 