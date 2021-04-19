Covid-19: New India-Dubai travel PCR test rules announced

The report must also include a QR code which is linked to the original report.

Starting April 22, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai must hold a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate that’s issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample, the Air India Express airline announced on Monday.

Passengers must also ensure that the date and time of sample collection, as well as the result date and time, are accurate, the airline said in a tweet.

The certificate should either be in English or Arabic, and should be issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination, from where the passenger is travelling.

The report must also include a QR code which is linked to the original report, so that it could be verified by the airline, as well as by authorities in Dubai.