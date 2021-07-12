Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in 18 more towns

IANS/Yangon
Filed on July 12, 2021
Photo: Reuters

So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 63 towns across the country.


Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in 18 more towns across the country due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the state-run media reported on Sunday.

The stay-at-home order, which will take effect on Monday, will be applied to six towns in Bago region and 12 towns in Yangon region because of the recent increasing Covid-19 infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 63 towns across the country.

According to the ministry's figures on Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 192,213 after 3,461 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 82 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,838 in the country.

A total of 146,358 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.86 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the figures showed.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/covid-19-for-first-time-in-2-months-no-new-cases-in-china macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 