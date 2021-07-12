Covid-19: Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in 18 more towns
So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 63 towns across the country.
Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in 18 more towns across the country due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the state-run media reported on Sunday.
The stay-at-home order, which will take effect on Monday, will be applied to six towns in Bago region and 12 towns in Yangon region because of the recent increasing Covid-19 infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.
So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 63 towns across the country.
According to the ministry's figures on Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 192,213 after 3,461 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.
In addition, 82 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,838 in the country.
A total of 146,358 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.86 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the figures showed.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia's Covid outbreak grows despite Sydney...
A majority of Monday’s cases were family members or close... READ MORE
-
Legal View
India-UAE flights: What to do if your family's...
If the family members are not able to return before their visas... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Watch: UAE kids believe superhero Covid vaccines...
Ever wondered how children see the pandemic and Covid vaccines? READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel offers a third shot of Pfizer...
The rapid spread of the Delta variant has sent vaccination rates in... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Italian joy, English heartbreak after...
The two teams went to a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expat cheers Branson as he takes off to...
Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spaceplane successfully sent... READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia's Covid outbreak grows despite Sydney...
A majority of Monday’s cases were family members or close... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light