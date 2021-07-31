Covid-19: Myanmar extends travel suspension until August 31
The issuance of all types of visas, too, has been suspended.
Myanmar's foreign ministry has further extended the entry restrictions for all travellers to the end of August amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The entry of all travellers, the issuance of all types of visas and visa exemption services will be suspended until August 31, reported Xinhua news agency.
According to the ministry's announcement on Friday, foreign nationals, including diplomats and UN officials, who wish to travel to Myanmar by relief or special flights due to urgent official missions or compelling reasons, are asked to contact the country's mission for possible exceptions to certain visa restrictions.
Meanwhile, the ministry of transport and communication also issued a further extension of the suspension period of international commercial flights till August 31 in an effort to prevent imported Covid-19 cases.
Myanmar reported 5,127 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 294,460 so far.
With 390 new deaths, the death toll was recorded at 8,942 while the number of recoveries reached 205,677.
As part of the measures to cut the chain of Covid-19 infections, the ministry has imposed a stay-at-home order in 108 townships across the country.
