Covid-19: Myanmar extends suspension of international flights for one month
The extension is to curb the spread of the virus through air travel.
Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications has extended the suspension period of international commercial flights to the end of June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ministry also announced the extension of effective period for temporary measures to prevent importation of Covid-19 to the country through air travel which will end on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the Health and Sports Ministry, Myanmar reported 45 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 143,571 on Sunday.
No new death was reported on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 3,216 in the country, the release said.
UAE extends India travel suspension
According to the ministry's figures, a total of 132,318 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.61 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 912 samples tested on Sunday.
Myanmar detected its first two cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.
