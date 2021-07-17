Covid-19: Music banned on Greece’s Mykonos in new restrictions
The restrictions will be in place until July 26.
Greece banned music in restaurants and bars and restricted movement on its popular holiday island of Mykonos on Saturday after a rise in new coronavirus infections there.
Mykonos is one of Greece’s most popular destinations, attracting more than a million visitors each summer, among them Hollywood stars, models and world-famous athletes.
Following a “worrying” local outbreak, the Civil Protection Ministry said it was banning music on the island around the clock and would only allow movement between 1:00am to 6:00am to those going to and from work, or for health reasons.
The restrictions will be in place until July 26, it said.
Greece depends on tourism for a fifth of its economy and desperately needs a strong season this year following a disastrous 2020 when visitor numbers and revenues collapsed.
The number of infections has been rising in Greece in recent weeks, forcing the government to mandate the vaccination of healthcare workers and nursing home staff and introduce new restrictions across the country, including allowing only vaccinated customers indoors at restaurants and clubs.
“We call on the residents, visitors and professionals on our beautiful island to strictly follow the measures... so that we can quickly control and contain the spreading of the virus and Mykonos can return to normality,” the ministry said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 78,028 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The Delta strain is more infectious and easily transmissible, which... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,565 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Over 4.5m travellers tested for Covid at...
With DXB's in-house laboratory, PCR test results are out in four to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: How drive-thru abattoirs will ensure Covid ...
The capital's municipality has approved 3 apps to simplify the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,565 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh2 million grant announced for fishermen
The directive aims to encourage citizens to practise the profession... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to become 'world-leading hub' for food...
The UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security highlighted... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Dubai: How this expat went from porter to...
Abdullah Asad came to Dubai in 1967, when there were hardly six shops ... READ MORE