Covid-19: Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on
The board initially voted 4-to-3 to reject any changes to current rules.
Conflicted California workplace regulators approved controversial rules that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board made clear Thursday night that the regulations are only a stopgap while they consider further easing pandemic rules in coming weeks or months.
But chairman David Thomas said that would have left employers with rules requiring masks for all employees, along with social distancing and partitions between employees in certain circumstances.
Moments later, the seven-member board unanimously adopted the revised regulations while a three-member subcommittee considers more changes.
