Covid-19: Mosque shut for a week in Bahrain as cases detected

Filed on June 14, 2021 | Last updated on June 14, 2021 at 07.00 am

Mosques that failed to adhere to the measures were temporarily closed.

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has closed one mosque for a week after the National Medical Team for combatting Covid-19 discovered a positive case there, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The mosque, located in the Southern Governorate, will be closed for one week “in order to preserve the requirements of public health and protect worshippers,” the ministry said.

“The time will be used by the relevant teams to carry out the process of tracing contacts, sanitise the premises and ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.”

Bahrain has re-opened mosques for the five daily prayers, but insisted that worshippers comply with the health protocols and measures to ensure their safety.

Mosques that failed to adhere to the measures were temporarily closed.

The ministry warned that it would follow up on the implementation of the mandatory measures at mosques and intensify inspections to protect worshippers’ health and safety.