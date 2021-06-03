- EVENTS
Covid-19: Morocco extends state of health emergency until July 10 to curb virus spread
The government council approved the extension to combat Covid and it's variants.
Morocco’s government council, on Thursday, decided to extend the country’s state of emergency until July 10, 2021 to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.
The government made the decision following its weekly meeting as part of Morocco’s proactive measures to continue to combat Covid-19 and its variants.
Earlier this year, Morocco had decided not to hold Eid-Al-Fitr prayers this year as part of its precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
A statement issued by the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs stated that the decision includes prayer grounds and mosques.
