Covid-19: More than 350 Filipinos repatriated from Dubai, Abu Dhabi
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs is repatriating distressed Filipinos by operating four special flights this month.
More than 350 stranded Filipino expatriates were flown home from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday on board special government-funded flights.
With travel restrictions extended until July 31, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs is repatriating distressed Filipinos by operating four special flights this month.
Sarah Arriola, undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, noted that there were 359 expats bound for Davao City in the Philippines. Some 254 overseas Filipino workers were from Dubai and 105 from Abu Dhabi.
According to the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, there will be two more flights on July 27 and 30.
Priority is given to patients and pregnant women, especially those who do not have health insurance coverage; families with children; and those with expired or expiring visas. Pregnant women need to submit a copy of fit to travel/medical certificate during online submission.
Filipinos who wish to apply for repatriation may log onto the embassy website.
