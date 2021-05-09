Covid-19: More patrols for Eid in Sharjah, Fujairah

Police have launched an aggressive drive to ensure compliance with all preventive measures related to the viral outbreak and also rein its spread.

The Fujairah Police will deploy 53 patrols to ensure public health, safety and security during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

An officer of Fujairah Police told Khaleej Times that all necessary preparations have been put in place ahead of the festive occasion.

Police patrols have been assigned tasks such as maintaining strict vigil on all the roads in the emirate and ensuring smooth flow of traffic during the festive occasion.

He advised motorists to exercise caution while driving in mountainous areas, valleys, and low-lying areas of the emirate.

The officer added that the operations room of Fujairah Police is on alert for any emergency calls and they would be attended to with alacrity and efficiency.

Sharjah thefts dip

The intensified efforts of Sharjah Police during Ramadan has led to a significant dip in thefts of shoes and valuables from cars during the Tahajjud and Taraweeh prayers at mosques, officials said.

Installation of closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras, intensified police patrols, and deployment of undercover agents have contributed to an appreciable dip in thefts at mosques. “Most of the thefts used to occur at crowded places,” an official said.

An official from Sharjah Police’s patrol department said they have intensified patrols during Ramadan and for the Eid holidays to prevent these incidents and ensure Covid safety measures are followed.

“We’ve intensified patrols during Taraweeh, Tahjjud prayers and Eid around mosques to prevent the theft of shoes and other valuables from cars at parking lots. We’re also coordinating with Sharjah Municipality authorities to improve lighting in public parking areas around mosques and markets,” he said.

