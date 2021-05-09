- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: More patrols for Eid in Sharjah, Fujairah
Police have launched an aggressive drive to ensure compliance with all preventive measures related to the viral outbreak and also rein its spread.
The Fujairah Police will deploy 53 patrols to ensure public health, safety and security during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
An officer of Fujairah Police told Khaleej Times that all necessary preparations have been put in place ahead of the festive occasion.
Police have launched an aggressive drive to ensure compliance with all preventive measures related to the viral outbreak and also rein its spread.
Police patrols have been assigned tasks such as maintaining strict vigil on all the roads in the emirate and ensuring smooth flow of traffic during the festive occasion.
He advised motorists to exercise caution while driving in mountainous areas, valleys, and low-lying areas of the emirate.
The officer added that the operations room of Fujairah Police is on alert for any emergency calls and they would be attended to with alacrity and efficiency.
Sharjah thefts dip
The intensified efforts of Sharjah Police during Ramadan has led to a significant dip in thefts of shoes and valuables from cars during the Tahajjud and Taraweeh prayers at mosques, officials said.
Installation of closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras, intensified police patrols, and deployment of undercover agents have contributed to an appreciable dip in thefts at mosques. “Most of the thefts used to occur at crowded places,” an official said.
An official from Sharjah Police’s patrol department said they have intensified patrols during Ramadan and for the Eid holidays to prevent these incidents and ensure Covid safety measures are followed.
“We’ve intensified patrols during Taraweeh, Tahjjud prayers and Eid around mosques to prevent the theft of shoes and other valuables from cars at parking lots. We’re also coordinating with Sharjah Municipality authorities to improve lighting in public parking areas around mosques and markets,” he said.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: More patrols for Eid in Sharjah,...
Police have launched an aggressive drive to ensure compliance with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE’s Sinopharm bet pays off as...
In July 2020, the UAE government launched the world’s first... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India’s double whammy: Rising Covid-19...
New infections are still rising at record pace in the world’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to hold Haj under strict...
The kingdom will ensure the health and safety of pilgrims and enable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: 2 arrested for violating quarantine
The youths filmed themselves walking at a mall without masks and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ajman schools to offer in-person classes at 50%...
Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid holiday: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi
Toll charges will resume once the holiday period is over. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to hold Haj under strict...
The kingdom will ensure the health and safety of pilgrims and enable... READ MORE