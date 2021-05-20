Covid-19: Man walks away with wife's body from hospital in India, made to return

The man and three other associates have been booked under various charges.

A man has been booked in Maharashtra’s backward district of Beed for quietly walking away with his wife’s body from the Covid ward of the civil hospital when the staff were elsewhere as he wanted to perform the last rituals before cremation.

According to Sukhdev Rathod, additional civil surgeon at the hospital, the woman from a village in Beed district was admitted on April 23. Her condition deteriorated over the past few days and she died on Monday morning. Her 38-year-old husband then wanted her body to be handed over to him for the rituals.

The staff, however, cited standard protocols and said it could not be done. However, when they were busy elsewhere, he quietly managed to take his wife’s body out of the hospital. When the staff realised the body was missing, they alerted the police, who immediately contacted him and asked him to return the body, which he finally did.

The man and three other associates have been booked under various charges including the Epidemic Diseases Act. The bodies of Covid victims are not handed over to their relatives but are disposed of by the local authorities and the hospital at crematoriums and burial sites. The family members are informed about it.