Covid-19: Maldives eases curbs on non-essential travel, reduces curfew hours
The ban on non-essential travel was imposed on May 4 amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.
With the Covid-19 cases dropping below 200 in Maldives, the authorities on Wednesday lifted restrictions on domestic non-essential travel and also reduced curfew hours.
The President's spokesperson Mabrook Azeez on Tuesday announced that travel between islands that are not under monitoring for Covid-19 spread will be allowed without the need for a special permit starting Wednesday, Xinhua reported.
Restrictions on travel to islands with guesthouses of tourists will remain, he said.
Azeez also announced that curfew hours in the capital Male would be shortened by two hours and last from 6:00 pm to 4:00 am (local time).
Azeez said that the extra time was intended to allow people to conduct business and access essential services.
According to revised regulations by the government, gyms will be allowed to operate with a Health Protection Authority (HPA) approved service plan, while cafes and restaurants will be permitted to offer takeaway services during non-curfew hours.
Another 145 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Maldives on Tuesday, down from 253 new cases recorded on Monday.
New cases have declined from a high of over 2,000 a day in May when stronger restrictions were introduced.
There are currently 4,569 active cases in the Maldives, out of which 39 have been hospitalized for treatment. A total of 207 people have died due to Covid-19 in the country.
