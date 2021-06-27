Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Malaysia’s lockdown to be extended

Reuters/Kuala Lumpur
Filed on June 27, 2021
Reuters

Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday.


Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

Malaysia reported 5,803 cases on Saturday.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210613&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619616&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 