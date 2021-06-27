Covid-19: Malaysia’s lockdown to be extended
Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday.
Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.
Malaysia reported 5,803 cases on Saturday.
