Covid-19: Malaysia PM announces $36 billion aid package amid extended lockdown
The latest aid package includes a fiscal injection of 10 billion ringgit from the government.
Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a 150 billion ringgit ($36.22 billion) aid package, including cash aid and wage subsidies, a day after extending a nationwide lockdown indefinitely to tackle a stubborn Covid-19 outbreak.
Lockdown measures originally set to end on Monday would not be eased until daily reported cases fell below 4,000, the state news agency reported on Sunday, citing Muhyiddin.
On Monday, Malaysia reported 5,218 new infections, bringing total cases to 739,266, including 5,001 deaths.
The latest aid package includes a fiscal injection of 10 billion ringgit from the government, Muhyiddin said in a televised address on Monday.
“What I can promise today is that, even within a narrow fiscal space... I will not compromise in the effort to protect the people’s welfare and to fight COVID-19,” he said.
The government will allocate an additional 3.8 billion ringgit for a wage subsidy programme, and roll out more cash aid, loan moratoriums, tax breaks, grants, subsidies and other measures, Muhyiddin said.
The Southeast Asian nation would also spend an additional 1 billion ringgit to ramp up its inoculation programme, including 400 million ringgit to buy more vaccines, he added.
The funds would ensure 130 per cent of the country’s 32 million population would be covered and would xtend vaccinations to youths aged 12 to 18.
In addition to lower infection numbers, the government has said lockdown measures would only be eased when the country reached specific targets in vaccination rates and healthcare capacity.
As of Saturday, around 15.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6 per cent have received two doses, Muhyiddin said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How to protect yourself from Delta Covid-19...
Doctors have urged residents not to worry but keep their guards up. READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,040 Covid cases, 1,988 recoveries,...
More than 56.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass to 10...
Dubai carrier ties up with Alhosn to enable even smoother passenger... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK military commanders forced into self-...
They had all come into close contact with the Chief of the Defence... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: $10m-plus luxury properties in strong...
Dubai has over 42,000 million-dollar homes, second only to London. READ MORE
-
News
12-hour flash sale in Dubai to offer up to 90%...
The promotion will take place from 10am to 10pm on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How to protect yourself from Delta Covid-19...
Doctors have urged residents not to worry but keep their guards up. READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,040 Covid cases, 1,988 recoveries,...
More than 56.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves