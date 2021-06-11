Covid-19: Malaysia extends lockdown for 2 more weeks

Filed on June 11, 2021 | Last updated on June 11, 2021 at 03.04 pm

Malaysia on Friday reported 6,849 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 646,411, with 3,768 deaths overall.

Malaysia on Friday extended a national lockdown imposed to curb a surge in coronavirus infections for two more weeks, with the latest restrictions to end on June 28, security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The lockdown, originally set to end on June 14, was announced as the Southeast Asian nation began reporting record levels of Covid-19 infections and deaths last month.

