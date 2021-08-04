Covid-19: Macau to test population after four new cases
Macau has launched a test programme for its 600,000 people after the city confirmed four new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its government said in a statement on Wednesday.
Macau has set up 41 nucleic acid testing stations across the city which will run non-stop for at least three days, which is the estimated required period, the statement said. Appointments would not be required, it said.
Macau has registered only 59 coronavirus cases and recorded no deaths so far, according to Hong Kong government data.
In a separate statement, Hong Kong's government said it removed Macau from its list of places from which residents could return to the finance hub without the need for quarantine. That 'Return2HK' list now only contains places from mainland China.
