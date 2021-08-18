Covid-19 lockdown: New Zealand virus cases edge up to 7
Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case was linked to the outbreak in New South Wales.
New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday.
Nationwide lockdown in New Zealand
Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in New South Wales, Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirati CEO offers prizes to residents who lose...
First, he challenged the community to beat him in losing 4kg. Now,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi to adjust prices for Express...
This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: New rapid PCR test norms for...
The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia: Visas of stranded residents,...
The extension will be automatic and carried out electronically. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi to adjust prices for Express...
This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: New rapid PCR test norms for...
The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka,... READ MORE
-
News
Emiratis rescued after getting stranded in desert ...
The rescue operation was carried out by observing all Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Taliban vow no revenge, assure peace
The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and... READ MORE