Covid-19 lockdown: New Zealand virus cases edge up to 7

Reuters/Wellington
Filed on August 18, 2021

(Reuters)

Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case was linked to the outbreak in New South Wales.


New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday.

Nationwide lockdown in New Zealand

Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in New South Wales, Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.




