Covid-19: Lockdown in Delhi extended by a week, says Kejriwal

He also addressed the steps the capital is taking to tackle the acute shortage in oxygen cylinders.

The lockdown in Delhi to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus is being extended until next Monday, 5am, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said this morning.

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together," he said.