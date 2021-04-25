- EVENTS
Covid-19: Lockdown in Delhi extended by a week, says Kejriwal
He also addressed the steps the capital is taking to tackle the acute shortage in oxygen cylinders.
The lockdown in Delhi to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus is being extended until next Monday, 5am, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said this morning.
"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/s1eHgZmaHN— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
"We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together," he said.
