Covid-19: Lockdown in Delhi extended by a week, says Kejriwal

Web Report/Delhi
Filed on April 25, 2021

He also addressed the steps the capital is taking to tackle the acute shortage in oxygen cylinders.

The lockdown in Delhi to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus is being extended until next Monday, 5am, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said this morning.

"We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together," he said.




