- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Kuwait to extend partial curfew until end of Ramadan
The restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, are in effect from 7pm to 5 am.
Kuwait will extend its partial curfew until the end of Ramadan, its parliament said on Monday.
The restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, are in effect from 7pm to 5 am.
The cabinet added that the decision will be reviewed again in due course.
The curfew was initially scheduled to end in the second week of April, and had then been extended until April 22.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spain to trial mixing vaccines after...
The study aims at determining whether a second dose of Pfizer vaccine ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: WHO chief says world can bring pandemic...
Emergency panel recommends against requiring vaccination proof for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ramadan in UAE: Sometimes, I forget to break my...
The hospital gets all kinds of emergency cases and saving their life... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK puts India on red list for travel...
UK health secretary says the decision comes after detection of over... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli