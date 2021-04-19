Covid-19: Kuwait to extend partial curfew until end of Ramadan

The restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, are in effect from 7pm to 5 am.

Kuwait will extend its partial curfew until the end of Ramadan, its parliament said on Monday.

The cabinet added that the decision will be reviewed again in due course.

The curfew was initially scheduled to end in the second week of April, and had then been extended until April 22.