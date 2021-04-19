Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Kuwait to extend partial curfew until end of Ramadan

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 19, 2021

(Reuters)

The restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, are in effect from 7pm to 5 am.

Kuwait will extend its partial curfew until the end of Ramadan, its parliament said on Monday.

The restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, are in effect from 7pm to 5 am.

The cabinet added that the decision will be reviewed again in due course.

The curfew was initially scheduled to end in the second week of April, and had then been extended until April 22.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210419&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419004&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 