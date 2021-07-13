Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait shuts down children’s activities from July 25

Reuters/Kuwait City
Filed on July 13, 2021
Children cycle in a street in the Salwa district of Kuwait City. - Reuters file photo

The Cabinet also ordered the ministry of defence and the KPC to put their hospitals at the service of the country’s healthcare system.


The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided on Monday to close down all activities for children, including summer clubs, from July 25 until further notice, as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

After a briefing by the health minister, the Cabinet also ordered the ministry of defence and the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to put their hospitals at the service of the country’s healthcare system, according to a Cabinet statement.

Kuwait on Monday reported 1,770 Covid-19 infections, and 19 deaths, bringing the total of infections to 37,7364 and deaths to 2,136.




