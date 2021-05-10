Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait set to lift partial curfew on first day of Eid Al Fitr

KUNA
Filed on May 10, 2021
Reuters

Pharmacies, supermarkets, healthcare providers, restaurants, cafes and maintenance services are excluded from the decision.


Kuwait's Cabinet decided on Monday that the partial curfew, imposed across the country to combat the spread of Covid-19, will be lifted on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The decision will take into effect as of 1:00am, Government Communication Center head Tariq Al Mezrim said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, all commercial establishments will be ordered to shut from 8:00pm until 5:00am, the next day. Pharmacies, supermarkets, healthcare providers, restaurants, cafes and maintenance services are excluded from the decision, until further notice.

The Cabinet's decision to permit cinemas and theaters to open in Eid will only allow the entry of people who have been vaccinated. Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to receive orders but only for takeaways at their doorstep, he added.

In regards to the physical attendance of employees at public and privately-run workplaces, he said that the ratio should not exceed 60 per cent.

This decision will take effect from Monday, May 17, until further notice, following the Eid holiday, he said, with any later increase to this number decided by the Civil Service Commission.

Separately, the Cabinet barred direct commercial flights, until further notice, with Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with the exception of cargo planes.

The nationals of these four South Asian countries will also be denied entry into Kuwait, regardless of whether their arrival is on a direct or transit flight.




