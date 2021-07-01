Covid-19: Kuwait resumes direct flights to 12 destinations
Opens land and sea borders for vaccinated citizens.
Kuwait will allow the resumption of direct flights to several additional destinations starting today (July 1), the Kuwaiti Cabinet announced on Monday.
Direct flights will now be available to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland.
The decision will be effective as of July 1, the Government Communication Center said on Twitter. It also confirmed that “any rule that contradicts with this decision is no longer valid.”
The Council of Ministers has determined to initiate direct flights to a number of countries#CGCKuwait pic.twitter.com/1rJuoTznM2— (@CGCKuwait) June 28, 2021
The vaccines recognised by Kuwait include Pfizer-BionTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
The Council of Ministers has determined in regards to Kuwait's land and maritime ports#CGCKuwait pic.twitter.com/Lyo9WCh9G6— (@CGCKuwait) June 28, 2021
It also announced that Kuwait will reopen its land and sea borders to fully vaccinated individuals (from the approved list) from August 1.
